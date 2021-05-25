Wednesday - May 26, 2021
Mount Desert Island track team captains (from left) Azaria Long, Baylor Landsman, Jon Genrich and Adria Horton pose for a photo following the team’s final regular season track meet May 22 at Old Town High School. The MDI boys and girls both claimed second place. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDI HIGH SCHOOL

MDI boys, girls place second in final regular season meet

May 25, 2021 by on News, Sports, Track

OLD TOWN — The Mount Desert Island track team closed out the regular season Saturday with a six-team meet at Old Town High School.

MDI placed second in both the boys’ and girls’ team competitions. The boys’ team racked up 108 points to finish as runner-up to Bucksport (119 points), and the girls’ team accumulated 108 1/2 points to finish behind Old Town (148 1/2).

On the boys’ side, Archer Hill claimed two wins for MDI with first-place efforts in the shot put (44 feet, 4 inches) and discus throw (130-9). Sam York (800-meter run, 2 minutes, 7.09 seconds), Walker St. Germain (1,600-meter run, 4:38.06) and Baylor Landsman (300-meter hurdles, 43.51 seconds) also added wins for the Trojans.

The MDI boys also racked up points through several second-place finishes. St. Germain (200-meter dash, 24.08), Noah Daigle (400-meter dash, 1:00.69), Ponce Saltysiak (1,600-meter run, 4:38.12), Daniel Freudig (pole vault, 7-0) and Jackson Laws (javelin, 139-9) all claimed runner-up honors in their respective events.

The MDI girls’ team claimed individual wins from Callan Eason, Olivia Johnson and Delaney Sweeney. Eason (800-meter run, 2:24.52) and Johnson (1,600-meter run, 5:38.53) earned victories on the track for the Trojans, and Sweeney cleared a height of 7 feet to place first of 12 competitors in the pole vault.

Sarah Weaver (200-meter dash, 28.60), Emma Freudig (400-meter dash, 1:10.69). Ayli Grace Munro (800-meter run, 2:33.74) and Grace Munger (1,600-meter run, 5:52.65) finished second on the track for the MDI girls. Adria Horton (pole vault, 6-6) and Olivia Joyce (discus, 101-3; javelin, 84-11) placed second in the field for the Trojans.

MDI will return to action for the start of championship season at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Hampden Academy. The Trojans will be competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School championships.

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at mmandel[email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *