MDI boys, girls place second in final regular season meet

OLD TOWN — The Mount Desert Island track team closed out the regular season Saturday with a six-team meet at Old Town High School.

MDI placed second in both the boys’ and girls’ team competitions. The boys’ team racked up 108 points to finish as runner-up to Bucksport (119 points), and the girls’ team accumulated 108 1/2 points to finish behind Old Town (148 1/2).

On the boys’ side, Archer Hill claimed two wins for MDI with first-place efforts in the shot put (44 feet, 4 inches) and discus throw (130-9). Sam York (800-meter run, 2 minutes, 7.09 seconds), Walker St. Germain (1,600-meter run, 4:38.06) and Baylor Landsman (300-meter hurdles, 43.51 seconds) also added wins for the Trojans.

The MDI boys also racked up points through several second-place finishes. St. Germain (200-meter dash, 24.08), Noah Daigle (400-meter dash, 1:00.69), Ponce Saltysiak (1,600-meter run, 4:38.12), Daniel Freudig (pole vault, 7-0) and Jackson Laws (javelin, 139-9) all claimed runner-up honors in their respective events.

The MDI girls’ team claimed individual wins from Callan Eason, Olivia Johnson and Delaney Sweeney. Eason (800-meter run, 2:24.52) and Johnson (1,600-meter run, 5:38.53) earned victories on the track for the Trojans, and Sweeney cleared a height of 7 feet to place first of 12 competitors in the pole vault.

Sarah Weaver (200-meter dash, 28.60), Emma Freudig (400-meter dash, 1:10.69). Ayli Grace Munro (800-meter run, 2:33.74) and Grace Munger (1,600-meter run, 5:52.65) finished second on the track for the MDI girls. Adria Horton (pole vault, 6-6) and Olivia Joyce (discus, 101-3; javelin, 84-11) placed second in the field for the Trojans.

MDI will return to action for the start of championship season at 3 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Hampden Academy. The Trojans will be competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference Large-School championships.