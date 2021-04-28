MDI boys, girls finish 2nd in opening track meet 

BAR HARBOR — Outdoor track is back at Mount Desert Island High School, and the first batch of results is a strong one for the Trojans.

MDI’s boys’ and girls’ teams claimed second place in Saturday’s season-opening home meet. The Trojans earned three relay wins and nine individual wins to finish runners-up to Bangor in the six-team fields in the teams’ first meet since the 2019 state championships.

“Competing once again after 686 days since the last time we competed in outdoor track felt really great,” said MDI head coach Aaron Long. “There was a little bit of rust for everyone, but we got back in the swing of things very quickly.”

The MDI boys claimed a win in the 4-by-100 relay as the unit of Henry Lester, Baylor Landsman, Ieuan Howell and Miles Burr posted a time of 46.44 seconds. The Trojans also claimed first in the 4-by-400 as Howell, Sam York, Ponce Saltysiak and Walker St. Germain finished in 3:46.82.

Individually, Burr (100-meter dash, 11.86 seconds), Landsman (300-meter hurdles, 44.21 seconds), St. Germain (800-meter run, 2:06.67) and Saltysiak (3,200-meter run, 10:30.73) claimed wins for MDI on the track. The Trojans also got wins in the field from Lester (high jump, 5-4) and Jackson Laws (javelin, 139-10).

For the MDI girls, the 4-by-100 team of Sarah Weaver, Callan Easton, Molly Ritter and Gaia Daul claimed a win with a time of 54.4 seconds. Eason (800-meter run, 2:35.70), Daul (200-meter dash, 28.99 seconds) and Olivia Joyce (javelin, 92-5) added individual victories for the Trojans.

MDI (boys: 161 points; girls: 174 points) finished second to Bangor (boys: 250 points; girls 213 points) in both team competitions. Also participating were George Stevens Academy, Sumner, Deer Isle-Stonington and Washington Academy.

The meet was the first of three at home this year for MDI, which is set to host another later this week. Having three home meets in a season that will see teams challenged by travel protocols is sure to be beneficial, though Long believes his team will be ready when they do have to travel.

“We have a great facility, administration and coaches that truly take pride in putting on seamless, high-quality events, and that is a benefit for us and all the other teams who come to our facility to compete,” Long said. “We will travel several times this year, and the extra prep to be able to do that won’t be without its challenges. With that said, I have every confidence in our team of athletes, coaches and administrators that we will hit it head on and be successful.”

Although MDI was able to hold indoor track events in limited capacities during the winter season, the return outdoors was a well-received one. The weather, which neared 70 degrees for the first time all year, was welcoming for parents and fans, many of whom have not been able to watch their favorite athletes in more than a year.

“Seeing spectators in the stands and hearing the starting gun on a perfect-weather day was an awesome way to welcome back the sport after such a long absence,” Long said.

MDI will compete in its second meet of the season at noon Saturday, May 1, at MDI High School. The Trojans will be hosting Calais, Hermon, Narraguagus and Searsport.