MDI boys 1st, girls 2nd in Brewer track meet

BREWER — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ track teams were again among the top squads as the Trojans participated Saturday in their first road meet of the season.

The MDI boys’ team claimed a win in its second consecutive meet Saturday as it racked up 193 points to top Bangor first place. The Trojans also had a strong showing on the girls’ side as they beat out Presque Isle, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Piscataquis and Searsport for second place in the seven-team field.

Miles Burr claimed two individual wins for the MDI boys with first-place efforts in the 100- (12.01 seconds) and 200-meter (23.94 seconds) dashes. The Trojans also got individual wins from Archer Hill (discus throw, 136-1), Henry Lester (long jump, 19-8), Ponce Saltysiak (3,200-meter run, 10:23.68) and Walker St. Germain (800-meter run, 2:03.67).

The MDI boys’ team also enjoyed a strong day in the relay events with victories in both the 4-by-800 and the 4-by-400. The unit of Saltysiak, Sam York, Cody Parker and Jon Genrich won the 4-by-800 with a time of 8:50.10, and the quarter of Genrich, Saltysiak, St. Germain and Baylor Landsman won the 4-by-400 in 3:40.54.

Sarah Weaver claimed an individual win for the MDI girls on the track as she posted a time of 28.69 seconds to place first in the 19-runner field. The Trojans also got a win in the field from Bella Brown, whose discus throw of 96 feet was first among 24 throwers.

MDI has now won at least one boys’ and girls’ throwing competition in each of the Trojans’ three meets this season. The team was particularly strong in throwing events Saturday as an MDI athlete finished as either event winner or runner-up in all six contests.

“We have a very rich history in all of the throwing events,” MDI head coach Aaron Long said. “That success — and it has continued this year — is due to a combination of natural athletic ability, a strong work ethic on the part of each of the athletes, and a great line of technically sound event coaches who are able to teach effectively.”

MDI’s overall success this season has gone much further than the Trojans’ numerous event winners. In the past two weeks alone, Long said, the team has set more than 100 new personal records and qualified at least 34 athletes for the Penobscot Valley Conference championships.

“I see both the boys’ and girls’ teams as having done a great job of positioning themselves for the championship portion of our season,” Long said. “It’s created a lot of flexibility for the coaches to be able to put a lot of athletes in a wide variety of events which will make us very competitive at the end of the season.”

MDI will be back in action for its third and final home meet of the season at noon Saturday, May 15. The Trojans will be hosting George Stevens Academy, Bangor, Calais and Washington Academy.

That meet will mark the midway point of the season for MDI, which will then conclude the regular season next Saturday, May 22, at Old Town High School. The Trojans will then compete in the PVC and title meets — the team’s first championship events since the spring 2019 season and the first formal championship track meets of any kind since last winter’s indoor season.

“I feel like this has been the most ‘normal’ season since February of 2020, so I think athletes and coaches alike are really enjoying the season,” Long said. “When so much has not been available for such a long time, everyone really seems to be grateful and appreciative of this season we’re able to have right now.”