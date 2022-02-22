MDI athletes win indoor event state titles in season finale 

PORTLAND — The Mount Desert Island track team closed out the 2021-22 season by bringing home a few event state titles in Saturday’s state championship meet.

On the boys’ side, one MDI runner closed out a season of excellence with wins in both of his events. The MDI girls enjoyed relay success with one four-person team notching a state title win.

For the MDI boys, sophomore Miles Burr began his day with a win as he ran the 55-meter dash in 6.68 seconds. Burr, who was crowned Eastern Maine Indoor Track League champ in the 200-meter nine days earlier, then won that event again as he posted a time of 23.00 seconds.

The MDI girls’ claimed a win in the 4-by-200 relay as Sarah Weaver, Jenny Carr, Azaria Long and Amelia VanDongen posted a time of 1:56.26. VanDongen and Long also competed with Carolina Graham and Sophia Taylor in the 4-by-800 relay, placing fourth with a time of 8:04.01.

VanDongen added a second-place finish in the 800-meter run as she posted a time of 2:25.87, and Weaver ran the 200-meter dash in 28.05 seconds to place fourth. Olivia Pratt (30 feet, 8 inches), Logan Closson (30-1) and Bella Brown (29-10 1/2) placed a respective fifth, sixth and seventh for MDI in the shot put, and Delaney Sweeney (8-6) took fifth in the pole vault.

In other MDI boys’ action, the team of Burr, Daniel Freudig, Ieuan Howell and Noah Daigle placed sixth in the 4-by-200 relay with a time of 1:40.72. Freudig would later clear 8-6 to earn an 11th-place finish for the Trojans in the pole vault.

The MDI girls racked up 30 points to placed fifth of 26 teams, and the boys notched 22 points to place seventh of 28. The Greely girls (70 points) and York boys (64 1/2 points) won team state championships.