MDI athletes shine at large school track championships 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School track-and-field athletes might not have been able to secure team titles on May 28 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, but the Trojans certainly made their presence felt in the individual and relay events at the Penobscot Valley Conference large school championship meet.

The local contingent was buoyed by a strong effort from MDI’s Miles Burr, who brought home to the island three individual crowns, including in the 100 and 200 meters, as well as the triple jump.

There also were a handful of other individual and relay firsts for area student athletes.

The girls’ team scores were Bangor 211.5, MDI 101.33, Brewer 89.66, Old Town 80, Ellsworth 43, Presque Isle 32.5, John Bapst 21, Hampden Academy 8 and Caribou 2.

MDI girls’ individual and relay results

100 meters (finals) – 6, Sarah Weaver, 13.98. Prelims – 5, Sarah Weaver, 13.90; 10, Jenny Carr, 14.14.

200 meters – 4, Callan Eason, 28.83; 5, Jenny Carr, 29.07; 6, Sarah Weaver, 29.32; 10, Azaria Long, 29.94.

400 meters – 5, Azaria Long, 1:03.37; 6, Callan Eason, 1:04.32.

800 meters – 1, Amelia Vandongen, 2:31.73; 3, Grace Munger, 2:36.27; 6, AyliGrace Munro, 2:40.22; 10, Sophia Taylor, 2:42.40; 13, Carolina Graham, 2:42.68; 15, Meri Rainford, 2:56.37.

1,600 meters – 11, Sophia Taylor, 6:03.10; 12, Meri Rainford, 6:13.56.

3,200 meters – 5, Grace Munger, 13:41.58.

100-meter hurdles (prelims) –11, Sharyn Lipski, 18.64; 19, Ella Joyce, 20.08.

300-meter hurdles – 2, Fiona St. Germain, 51.69; 4, Sharyn Lipski, 52.59; 8, Ella Joyce, 54.24; 14, Hope LeMoine, 56.45.

4-by-100-meter relay – 3, Sarah Weaver, Jenny Carr, Azaria Long, Callan Eason, 52.27.

4-by-400-meter relay – 2, Azaria Long, Fiona St. Germain, AyliGrace Munro, Callan Eason), 4:22.78.

4-by-800-meter relay – 1, Grace Munger, Sophia Taylor, AyliGrace Munro, Amelia Vandongen, 10:19.67.

High jump – 3, Susanna Davis, 4-8.

Pole vault – 4, Delaney Sweeney, 8-0; 9, Ella Joyce, 7-6.

Long jump – 12, Jenny Carr, 14-4.75.

Triple jump – 6, Amelia Vandongen, 32-5.25; 10, Piper Soares, 30-11.5.

Shot put – 3, Molly Ritter, 33-4; 9, Olivia Pratt, 30-9.25; 10, Bella Brown, 30-1.5; 11, Logan Closson, 29-11.25; 14, Delaney Sweeney, 27-5.

Discus – 1, Bella Brown, 117-11; 4, Molly Ritter, 102-4; 5, Delaney Sweeney, 100-11; 7, Susanna Davis, 98-9; 13, Olivia Pratt, 92-2; 15, Logan Closson, 78-3; 16, Kaylee Higgins, 77-7.

Javelin – 4, Bella Brown, 85-5; 7, Olivia Pratt, 73-3; and 9, Sadie Joyce, 68-9.

The boys’ team scores were Bangor 115, Brewer, Old Town and Ellsworth 70, Presque Isle and MDI 58, John Bapst and Hampden Academy 41, Hermon 34 and Caribou 32.

MDI boys’ individual and relay results

100 meters (finals) – 1, Miles Burr, 11.31. Prelims – 1, Miles Burr, 11.35.

200 meters – 1, Miles Burr, 22.91; 21, Jesse Lower, 26.12.

400 meters – 14, Ryan Davis, 58.42.

800 meters – 11, Sam Craighead, 2:20.18; 12, Liam McKernan, 2:23.69.

1,600 meters – 3, Sam York, 4:42.43; 12, Liam McKernan, 5:15.90.

300-meter hurdles – 6, Noah Daigle, 46.04.

4-by-100-meter relay –2, Noah Daigle, Jesse Lower, Ieuan Howell, Miles Burr, 45.03.

4-by-400-meter relay – 7, Ieuan Howell, Tucker James, Ryan Davis, Sam York, 3:52.42.

4-by-800-meter relay – 6, Ryan Davis, Tucker James, Sam Craighead, Liam McKernan, 9:25.00.

High jump – 3, Charlie Parker, 5-6.

Long jump – 7, Ieuan Howell, 20-0.5; 10, Spencer Laurendeau, 18-7.5.

Triple jump – 1, Miles Burr, 42-8.5; 6, Ieuan Howell, 38-10.5; 12, Spencer Laurendeau, 36-0.5.

Javelin – 11, Philip Catanese, 101-10.