MDI athletes compete in 2nd, 3rd indoor track meets 

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island indoor track team closed out the 2021 portion of its schedule with two holiday break meets at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House.

Miles Burr posted an event win in MDI’s Dec. 23 Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet as he ran the 200-yard dash in 23.89 seconds to place first in the 20-runner field. Burr added a runner-up finish in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 7 inches.

Burr won the 200-meter dash again (24.40 seconds) in the team’s third meet of the season last Thursday and also posted a win in the 400-yard dash with a time of 54.23 seconds. Eli Daigle added another win for MDI in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.58 seconds.

On the girls’ side, Delaney Sweeney cleared 7 feet to finish second in the pole vault in MDI’s Dec. 23 meet. Sarah Weaver finished third in both the 200-meter dash (29.36 seconds) and the 400-meter dash (1:08.67) for the MDI girls last Thursday.

The MDI boys placed fourth in the Dec. 23 meet with 50 points, and the girls earned 35 points to place fifth. The Trojans placed third with 55 points in last Thursday’s boys’ meet and took fifth again on the girls’ side with 20 1/3 points.

MDI will return to UMaine on Saturday, Jan. 8, for its first meet of 2022. The Trojans will compete against Ellsworth, Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy and John Bapst/Bangor Christian in the 1:30 p.m. session.