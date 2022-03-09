MDI athletes close out indoor track season in Boston 

BOSTON — Members of the Mount Desert Island indoor track team embarked on their longest road trip of the 2021-22 season Saturday as the team’s top runners competed in the region’s championship meet.

Seven MDI athletes made the trip to Boston over the weekend for the New England indoor track and field championships at Roxbury Community College’s Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. The qualified Trojans were among hundreds present for the meet from New England’s six states.

For the MDI boys’ team, Miles Burr competed in both the 55-meter dash and the 300-meter dash. The sophomore took 22nd in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.86 seconds and 15th in the 300-meter dash with a time of 36.62 seconds.

MDI also competed in the girls’ 4-by-200 and 4-by-800 relay events. The Trojans placed 25th in the 4-by-200 relay with a time of 1:55.74 (Sarah Weaver, Jenny Carr, Azaria Long, Amelia Van Dongen) and 23rd in the 4-by-800 relay with a time of 10:49.45 (VanDongen, Long, Carolina Graham, Sophia Taylor). VanDongen also placed 12th in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 3:11.29.

The meet was the last of the year for MDI, which, apart from masks, resumed a relatively normal indoor track season in 2021-22 after last year’s staggered campaign. The season provided the Trojans with something to build on quickly with many of the same athletes set to return for the start of outdoor track later this month.

“This will be a group of athletes that I’ll always remember for their resiliency, work ethic, positivity and willingness to overcome unknowns,” MDI head coach Aaron Long said. “They are a group that I am extremely proud of, and I’m very excited to continue working with them this spring.”