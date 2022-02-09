Indoor track team concludes regular season

ORONO — With the regular season concluded, the Mount Desert Island indoor track team is ready to compete for championships.

MDI competed in its seventh and final regular season Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet Saturday at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House. The meet marked one last tune-up for the first championship meet, which will take place later this week.

On the girls’ side, Amelia VanDongen claimed two wins for MDI as she finished the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 23.17 and recorded a distance of 32 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the triple jump. Delaney Sweeney added a victory for the MDI girls as she cleared 8 feet to win the pole vault.

In other MDI girls’ action, Jenny Carr took second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.03 seconds, and Azaria Long was runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.23. The Trojans placed fourth as a team with 70 points, seven shy of second-place Bucksport and just 1 1/2 behind third-place Old Town.

For the MDI boys, Miles Burr continues his outstanding sophomore season as he posted two wins. Burr first won the 55-meter dash in an impressive 6.75 seconds before earning his second victory with a time of 23.53 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Daniel Freudig added a third-place effort for the MDI boys’ team as he cleared 8 feet in the pole vault. Eli Daigle claimed fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.39 seconds. The Trojans racked up 35 points as a team to finish sixth.

MDI will return to UMaine at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, for the EMITL championships. The Trojans will then wrap up the 2021-22 season with the state championships at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the University of Southern Maine.