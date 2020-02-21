Indoor track team closes out season at states

The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team closed out its season Saturday with the Class B championships at Bates College in Lewiston.

For the MDI boys, senior Stephen Grierson took second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 5.80 seconds. The Trojans got another strong finish from Sam Keblinsky, who took fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.18 seconds.

In the 400-meter dash, Ben Freudig took fifth for the MDI boys with a time of 54.55 seconds. Other MDI performances came courtesy of Keblinsky (ninth place in 55-meter dash), Freudig (11th in 200-meter dash), Ieuan Howell (10th in triple jump) and Archer Hill (11th in shot put). The team of Howell, Freudig, Greierson and Keblinsky added an eighth-place finish in the 4-by-200 relay.

On the girls’ side, Zoe Olson took third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.41. Olson also competed on MDI’s fifth place 4-by-800 relay (Emma Freudig, Sophia Taylor and Katelyn Osborne) and 4-by-200 relay (Osborne, Bea Amuso and Marilyn Sawyer) teams.

Elsewhere for the MDI girls, Sawyer took eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.88 seconds and 10th place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.82 seconds. The Trojans also got an 11th-place finish in the 1-mile run from Osborne and a 19th-place effort from Logan Closson in the shot put.

The MDI boys scored 15 points to place 14th of 29 teams, and the girls racked up 12 to place 16th of 25 teams. York won the boys’ competition with 51 points, and Brewer breezed to victory in the girls’ competition with 73 points.