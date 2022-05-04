MDI tennis teams split wins against W.A.  

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ tennis team defeated Washington Academy 5-0 while the girls’ team lost 3-2 when the Trojans hosted the Raiders on Monday in Bar Harbor.

On the boys’ side, MDI got an 8-0 win from Westy Granholm in No. 1 singles play and a doubles win from Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir (No. 1; 8-0). Max Friedlander (No. 2; 8-0) and Evan Ankrom (No. 3; 8-5) won in singles play, and the duo of Bowdoin Allen and Owen Kelley (No. 2; 8-0) claimed a doubles win.

For the girls’ team, Lelia Weir (8-2) claimed a win in No. 1 singles play, while Taber Allen (No. 2; 3-8) and Addy Smith (No. 3; 5-8) were defeated in their singles matches. In doubles action, Hannah St Amand and Meredith Cook won 8-4 in No. 1 play, while Grace Lemoine and Eliza Levin lost 3-8 in No. 2 play.

The MDI tennis teams are back in action on Thursday, May 5, when they host Bangor at 3:30 p.m.