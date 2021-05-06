MDI tennis teams beat Washington Academy

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ tennis teams claimed victories over Washington Academy last week in East Machias and Monday in Bar Harbor.

The Trojans claimed a 3-2 win in girls’ play and a 5-0 victory in boys’ action in last Wednesday’s matches at Washington Academy. The teams then completed season sweeps of the Raiders on Tuesday with the girls’ team prevailing 4-1 and the boys’ team posting another 5-0 win.

Last Wednesday, MDI got an 8-4 win from Austria Morehouse in No. 3 singles play and doubles wins from the teams of Avonlea Brown and Addy Smith (No. 1; 8-3) and Olivia Chandler and Jane Pope (No. 2; 8-1). Weston Granholm (8-0), Fenn Seyffer (9-8) and Jack Hodgdon won in boys’ singles play, and Marshall Reiff and Jameson Weir (8-6) and Whit Chaplin and Moses Lincoln (9-7) claimed doubles wins.

On Monday, Morehouse (8-2) and Taber Allen (8-1) claimed singles wins for the MDI girls, and the duos of Brown and Kaitlyn Tompkins (8-6) and Pope and Julia Perconti (8-0) claimed doubles wins. Granholm (8-1), Seyffer (8-3) and Jack Hodgdon (8-2) swept boys’ doubles play, and the duos of Chaplin and Weir (8-6) and Lincoln and Reiff (8-2) won in doubles action.

MDI will host Bangor at 5:15 p.m. today, May 6. The Trojans will then host Hampden Academy at 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, before facing Bangor on the road at 3:30 (girls) and 5 p.m. (boys) Wednesday, May 12.