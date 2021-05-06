Thursday - May 06, 2021

MDI tennis teams beat Washington Academy

May 6, 2021 by on Sports, Tennis

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ tennis teams claimed victories over Washington Academy last week in East Machias and Monday in Bar Harbor. 

The Trojans claimed a 3-2 win in girls’ play and a 5-0 victory in boys’ action in last Wednesday’s matches at Washington Academy. The teams then completed season sweeps of the Raiders on Tuesday with the girls’ team prevailing 4-1 and the boys’ team posting another 5-0 win. 

Last Wednesday, MDI got an 8-4 win from Austria Morehouse in No. 3 singles play and doubles wins from the teams of Avonlea Brown and Addy Smith (No. 1; 8-3) and Olivia Chandler and Jane Pope (No. 2; 8-1). Weston Granholm (8-0), Fenn Seyffer (9-8) and Jack Hodgdon won in boys’ singles play, and Marshall Reiff and Jameson Weir (8-6) and Whit Chaplin and Moses Lincoln (9-7) claimed doubles wins. 

On Monday, Morehouse (8-2) and Taber Allen (8-1) claimed singles wins for the MDI girls, and the duos of Brown and Kaitlyn Tompkins (8-6) and Pope and Julia Perconti (8-0) claimed doubles wins. Granholm (8-1), Seyffer (8-3) and Jack Hodgdon (8-2) swept boys’ doubles play, and the duos of Chaplin and Weir (8-6) and Lincoln and Reiff (8-2) won in doubles action.  

MDI will host Bangor at 5:15 p.m. today, May 6. The Trojans will then host Hampden Academy at 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, before facing Bangor on the road at 3:30 (girls) and 5 p.m. (boys) Wednesday, May 12. 

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]