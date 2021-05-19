MDI tennis teams beat Bangor, sweep Belfast in doubleheaders 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island tennis teams continued their winning ways with recent victories over Bangor and Belfast.

Last Thursday, both MDI teams began the second halves of their respective seasons with wins over Bangor. The girls’ team claimed a 3-2 win over the Rams in Bar Harbor, and the boys notched a 5-0 victory at Bangor High School.

Avonlea Brown won 8-3 in No. 3 singles for the MDI girls, who got 8-0 doubles wins from Olivia Chandler and Kaitlyn Tompkins and Jane Pope and Julia Perconti. Weston Granholm (No. 1 singles, 8-0), Finn Seyffer (No. 2 singles, 8-3), Jack Hodgdon (No. 3 singles, 9-7), Marshall Reiff and Jameson Weir (No. 1 doubles, 8-0) and Whit Chaplin and Moses Lincoln (No. 2 doubles, 8-3) won for the boys.

The MDI girls’ team (8-1) traveled to Belfast City Park on Monday and claimed a pair of 5-0 wins. Matchup wins from Lelia Weir (8-3, 8-3), Taber Allen (8-2, 8-1) Austria Morehouse (8-0, 8-1), Pope and Perconti (8-0, 8-1) and Chandler and Tompkins (8-1, 8-0) gave the Trojans a clean sweep of the doubleheader.

MDI’s boys team opened Monday’s doubleheader against Belfast in Bar Harbor with a 5-0 victory. Granholm (8-5), Seyffer (8-3), Hodgdon (8-3), Lincoln and Weir (8-3) and Chaplin and Reiff (8-4) claimed matchup wins for the Trojans.

The MDI boys (8-1) then stretched their winning streak to eight matches in the second contest with a 4-1 victory over the visitors. Hodgdon (8-2), Lincoln and Weir (9-7) and Chaplin and Reiff (8-2) all claimed wins over the Lions, who gave the Trojans a fourth win via forfeit in No. 1 singles.

MDI had been scheduled to face Ellsworth on Friday at Ellsworth High School before that match was postponed due to inclement weather. The Trojans, who were set to host Brewer on Wednesday, will face Ellsworth at 3:30 p.m. today, May 20, in Ellsworth before meeting the Eagles in the regular season finale at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, in Bar Harbor.