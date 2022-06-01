MDI tennis serves up strong showings at singles championships

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ and boys’ tennis teams went to Bates College in Lewiston for the Maine Principal’s Association (MPA) Tennis Singles Championships on May 20-21. MDI athletes who participated were Linda Bolten, Lelia Weir, Westy Granholm and Max Friedlander.

First Rounds:

Weir defeated Isobel Wright from Greely 6-1, 6-0. Granholm defeated Ethan Carlisle of Presque Isle 6-0, 6-0. Friedlander defeated Casey Duncan of Lincoln Academy 6-2. 6-0.

Second Rounds:

Bolten defeated Andrea Lamontagne of Kennebunk 6-1, 6-1. Granholm defeated Peter Rinehart of Greely 6-1, 6-2. Friedlander defeated Terry Ma of Thornton Academy 7-6 (6), 6-3. Weir lost to Sadie Yentsch of Kennebunk.

Round of 16:

Friedlander defeated Isaac Swain of Medomak Valley. Bolten lost to Jenna Lederer of Portland. Granholm lost to Sam Yoon of Falmouth.

Quarter Finals:

Friedlander lost to Leif Boddie of Greely.

On Saturday, May 28, MDI had two doubles teams as runners-up at the Penobsocot Valley Conference.

Addy Smith and Hannah St Amand and Owen Kelly and Wilder Noyes made it through multiple matches to arrive at the finals.