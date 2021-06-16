MDI players earn All-PVC tennis selections 

Athlete of the Week Lelia Weir! As the No. 1 singles player for the Mount Desert Island girls’ team, Lelia Weir was up against opposing teams’ top players in every match. Weir took on the challenge with success as she finished the year 7-5 for an MDI team that had a 12-2 campaign that included a 12-match winning streak. Weir was announced Saturday as an All-Penobscot Valley Conference first-team selection.
BAR HARBOR — Three Mount Desert Island tennis players were announced Saturday as selections to this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference teams.
Lelia Weir (No. 1 singles) was chosen as one of three selections to the All-PVC first team. The MDI girls also got a first-team selection in doubles as the duo of Julia Perconti and Jane Pope was chosen in No. 1 play.
Weir, a junior, went 7-5 this year against opposing teams’ top-ranked players. Perconti and Pope, who were undefeated on the season, won the PVC doubles championship last month.
