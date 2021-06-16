MDI players earn All-PVC tennis selections 

BAR HARBOR — Three Mount Desert Island tennis players were announced Saturday as selections to this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference teams.

Lelia Weir (No. 1 singles) was chosen as one of three selections to the All-PVC first team. The MDI girls also got a first-team selection in doubles as the duo of Julia Perconti and Jane Pope was chosen in No. 1 play.

Weir, a junior, went 7-5 this year against opposing teams’ top-ranked players. Perconti and Pope, who were undefeated on the season, won the PVC doubles championship last month.