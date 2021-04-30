MDI girls’ tennis tops Hampden in opener 

HAMPDEN — The Mount Desert Island girls’ tennis team opened its season with a 5-0 victory in Friday’s road match against Hampden Academy.

MDI won both singles matches as Lelia Weir and Taber Allen delivered victories by scores of 8-5 and 8-2 respectively. The Trojans won the third singles match uncontested as Hampden did not enter a third singles player.

Addy Smith and Olivia Chandler claimed the fourth win of the day for MDI with an 8-6 victory in No. 1 doubles play. The duo of Jane Pope and Julia Perconti then won the No. 2 doubles match 8-6 to complete a five-game sweep of the Broncos.

Hampden defeated MDI 5-0 in boys’ play. Weston Granholm (lost 8-6), Finn Seyffer (lost 8-3) and Jameson Weir (lost 8-2) competed for the Trojans in singles play, and the duos of Jack Hodgdon and Marshall Reiff (lost 8-6) and Whit Chaplin and Moses Lincoln (lost 8-1) competed in doubles action.

Both MDI tennis teams were scheduled to play road contests Tuesday against Brewer and Wednesday against Washington Academy. The Trojans will face Belfast (boys at Belfast City Park at 4 p.m.; girls at home at 4:45) Friday, April 30, before hosting Washington Academy at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 3.