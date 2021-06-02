MDI girls’ duos dominate PVC doubles tourney; boys win prelim

HERMON — The conclusion of one month and the beginning of another yielded good results for the Mount Desert Island tennis team.

MDI dominated Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Conference girls’ doubles championships with Trojan duos taking both first and second place overall. The boys’ team then continued the Trojans’ successful run with a victory in Tuesday’s Class B preliminary round match.

MDI’s top doubles duo of Julia Perconti and Jane Pope claimed first place in the doubles tournament. Perconti and Pope prevailed over MDI teammates Olivia Chandler and Kaitlyn Tompkins to take the title.

In other tennis action, MDI’s boys’ team improved to 10-3 with an opening-round tournament win over No. 11 Washington Academy. The Trojans topped the visiting Raiders (2-11) 4-1 with wins in two of three singles matches, a win in No. 1 doubles play and a victory via forfeit in No. 2 doubles.

Weston Granholm breezed to victory in No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 win, and the Trojans added a 6-3, 6-4 win from Jack Hodgdon in No. 3 singles. The duo of Marshall Reiff and Whit Chaplin claimed a 6-0, 6-2 win for sixth-ranked MDI in first doubles.

The second-ranked girls’ team also advanced to the Class B North quarterfinals after the Trojans’ opponent, Winslow, elected not to participate in the open tournament. The Trojans (11-1) will enter the quarterfinals having won 11 consecutive matches.

Both MDI teams are set to play quarterfinal matches Thursday, June 3. The girls’ team will host seventh-ranked Maine Central Institute (6-6) at 4 p.m., and the boys will play on the road against No. 3 Old Town (9-4) at 4:30 p.m.