MDI boys’ tennis team takes runner-up honors at Class B championships

By Mark Haskell

SOUTH PORTLAND — Facing its second straight undefeated opponent, the Mount Desert Island boys’ tennis team squared off against Yarmouth on Saturday morning, June 11, with the coveted state Class B title in the balance.

The Clippers and Trojans left it all on the court, but the Trojans were dealt their first and only loss of the 2022 campaign – on the season’s grandest stage – as the Clippers swung to a 3-2 win to claim the state crown on the courts at South Portland High School.

Yarmouth, which defeated No. 8 Cape Elizabeth 4-1, No. 4 Freeport 3-2 and No. 3 Greely of Cumberland 3-2 to advance to the state final, finished 16-0.

For MDI, which bested No. 7 Caribou 5-0, No. 3 Presque Isle 4-1 and previously-undefeated and top-seeded John Bapst of Bangor 3-2 to advance to the state final, ended the campaign 15-1.

It was the third straight state title for Yarmouth. The Clippers defeated Waterville i 2021 and Belfast in 2019. No state team tournaments were held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The individual state championship match results, with MDI players listed first, were: In singles, West Granholm beat Will Best, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5); Max Friedlander lost to Quinn Federle, 3-6, 4-6; and Evan Ankrom lost to Asher Lockwood, 1-6, 0-6.

In doubles, Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir lost to Sutter Augur and Ethan Leonard, 0-6, 2-6; and Treyan Nelson and Owen Kelly beat Wiley Schumacher and Andre Violette, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.

Hodgdon and Weir came up short at first doubles as Yarmouth took a 1-0 advantage, while Ankrom and Friedlander were downed by Lockwood and Federle, as Federle’s win over Friendlander cinched the state title for the Clippers.

However, the Trojans would not stand back and be swept with the outcome of the match decided as Nelson and Kelly rallied in the third set to put the Trojans on the board.

Then, at first singles, it was Granholm who forced the third and final set, which, ultimately, was shortened to a 10-point tiebreaker. Granholm bested Best, which put the Trojans on the short end of a 3-2 score.