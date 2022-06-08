MDI boys’ tennis team claims regional title 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ tennis teams returned from the Northern Maine Class B Championships at Bates College in Lewiston on Tuesday with some new hardware.

The boys’ team defeated John Bapst 3-2 to win the regional title, while the girls, who fell to Waterville 2-3, were named runners-up.

The boys’ team will play in the State Class B Finals on Saturday, June 11, at Lewiston High School.

Boys’ tennis results

No 1. singles – Westy Granholm won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 2 singles – Max Friedlander lost 6-1, 5-7, 4-6.

No. 3 singles –Evan Ankrom won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles – Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir lost 1-6, 6-2, 3-6.

No. 2 doubles – Treyan Nelson and Owen Kelly won 6-2, 6-4.

Girls’ tennis results

No. 1 singles – Linda Bolten won 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 singles – Lelia Weir won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 singles – Taber Allen lost 6-7 (6-8 Tiebreaker), 2-6.

No. 1 doubles – Addy Smith and Hannah St. Amand lost 4-6, 4-6.

No. 2 doubles – Grace Lemoine and Eliza Levin lost 6-7 (4-7 Tiebreaker), 4-6.