Wednesday - Jun 08, 2022
The MDI boys’ tennis team was named Northern Maine Class B Champions on Tuesday and will play at Lewiston High School on Saturday in the state finals. PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

MDI boys’ tennis team claims regional title 

June 8, 2022 on Sports, Tennis

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ tennis teams returned from the Northern Maine Class B Championships at Bates College in Lewiston on Tuesday with some new hardware. 

The boys’ team defeated John Bapst 3-2 to win the regional title, while the girls, who fell to Waterville 2-3, were named runners-up.  

The boys’ team will play in the State Class B Finals on Saturday, June 11, at Lewiston High School. 

Boys’ tennis results 

No 1. singles – Westy Granholm won 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. 

No. 2 singles – Max Friedlander lost 6-1, 5-7, 4-6. 

No. 3 singles –Evan Ankrom won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. 

No. 1 doubles – Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir lost 1-6, 6-2, 3-6. 

No. 2 doubles – Treyan Nelson and Owen Kelly won 6-2, 6-4. 

The MDI girls’ tennis team was named runners-up in the Northern Maine Class B Championships at Bates College in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Girls’ tennis results 

No. 1 singles – Linda Bolten won 6-0, 6-1. 

No. 2 singles – Lelia Weir won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. 

No. 3 singles – Taber Allen lost 6-7 (6-8 Tiebreaker), 2-6. 

No. 1 doubles – Addy Smith and Hannah St. Amand lost 4-6, 4-6. 

No. 2 doubles – Grace Lemoine and Eliza Levin lost 6-7 (4-7 Tiebreaker), 4-6. 

