Trojans await results after completing PVC swim

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island swim team is playing an unusual waiting game.

The Trojans, with only a few exceptions, have completed their Penobscot Valley Conference championship swim meet and, thus, their 2021 season. With all but one of the league’s other teams yet to complete their swims, MDI is in the unique position of not knowing its final placements and team scores despite having concluded competition.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like a purgatory thing where we’re waiting to find out if we’re going up or down, but we’ve done our races, and we know what they are,” MDI head coach David Blaney said. “We’re waiting on the other teams to finish, and then we’ll find out who won.”

MDI concluded its season with its PVC championship swim Friday at the MDI YMCA. The meet brought about an end to a season of virtual meets for the Trojans, who will be waiting until at least Saturday to see how they fared in the event.

The only other PVC team to have completed its championship swim is Hampden Academy. Other conference teams, such as Ellsworth, Bangor and Old Town/Orono, are set to conduct their events later in this week.

Blaney said that 61 of MDI’s 65 swims Friday would have been good enough to qualify for this year’s state championships. Forty of those times, he said, would have at least placed in the season’s Class B state meet.

MDI held its meet early, Blaney said, so that the team’s swim could be guaranteed as soon as possible. Future competitions are never certain in the age of COVID-19, and with a two-week window in which to compete, Blaney wanted to make absolutely sure the Trojans got their swim in the books.

“You never know if you’re going to go in on Monday and have a few infections and have to shut down the school,” Blaney said. “Fortunately, that didn’t happen, but we wanted to make sure these kids had the chance to have their last swim in case it did.”

All that remains for MDI is the PVC diving champions, which are set to be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Bangor YMCA. The Trojans boast some of the state’s top divers in Sam Mitchell, the reigning PVC champion, as well as Oakley Bench, Zoe Horton and Nina Rozeff.

Although a state championship meet is not completely out of the question, such an event appears unlikely with teams in the southern part of the state on completely different timetables. MDI’s athletes, Blaney said, have already moved on to winter/spring volleyball, the MDI Sharks YMCA swim program and other athletic activities.

“I’m really proud of them for how they managed this year,” Blaney said. “Things were tough, but they understood the parameters of this season and came every day ready to work.”