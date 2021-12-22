Swim team sweeps Old Town/Orono in season’s second meet

BAR HARBOR — It’s looking as if another exceptional season is in the cards for the Mount Desert Island swim team.

For two years now, both the MDI boys and girls have won just about everything there is to win in the pool. That has been no less the case in 2021-22 as the Trojans claimed two more victories in the teams’ latest meet.

MDI swept its way to victories in Friday’s meet against Old Town/Orono at the MDI YMCA. The Trojans won all 12 events to breeze their way to a 147-21 victory over the Coyotes in the girls’ meet and won 10 of 12 to triumph 130-38 in the boys’ competition.

On the girls’ side, MDI opened the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay (Maria Saltysiak, Linda Bolton, Lily James, Elle Yarborough; 2 minutes, 13.64 seconds). The MDI girls also had relay wins in the 200- (Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff, Sadie Sullivan, Gracie Parker; 1:57.61) and the 400-yard freestyle (Parker, James, Addy Smith, Meri Rainford) events.

James (500 freestyle, 5:56.99; 100 backstroke, 1:08.31) and Maria Saltysiak (200 individual medley, 2:32.86; 100 butterfly, 1:06.53) won two events each for the MDI girls. The Trojans got one win apiece from Wagstaff (100 breaststroke, 1:16.68), Olivia Underwood (200 freestyle, 2:19.69), Callan Eason (50 freestyle, 26.56), Cecilia Saltysiak (100 freestyle, 59.14) and Fiona St. Germain (1-meter dive, 148.00).

The MDI boys’ team posted victories in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The quartet of Joris Korstanje, Alec Owen, Ryan Davis and Liam McKernan won the 200 in 1:44.27, and McKernan, Korstanje and Davis later teamed up with Brendan Graves to win the 400 in 3:49.15.

Korstanje (200 freestyle, 2:07.07), Graves (200 IM, 2:26.42), Owen (100 butterfly, 1:05.32) and McKernan (500 freestyle, 5:52.34) added individual wins for the MDI boys. The Trojans also got wins from Julian Walls (50 freestyle, 24.79), Jesse Lower (100 backstroke, 1:02.05), Sam York (100 breaststroke, 1:18.24) and Oakley Bench (1-meter dive, 136.40).

MDI’s solid performance followed emphatic boys’ and girls’ team victories exactly one week earlier against Hampden Academy. After state-issued COVID-19 protocols forced the Trojans to swim alone last year, the team has enjoyed welcoming opponents back to the MDI YMCA pool deck this season.

“The meets have gone well so far,” MDI head coach David Blaney said. “The newer team members are getting into the swim of things while trying new, challenging events, and the whole of the team is readjusting to the meet style and duration with in-person competition.”

MDI will be off for the holidays this weekend but will return to action to take on Greely at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Greely High School in Cumberland. That will be the last meet of 2021 for the Trojans, who will return to action in the new year with a home meet against John Bapst at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Although fans are not allowed at MDI home meets this season, the Trojans are streaming those competitions in their entirety online. Meets can be seen live on the MDIHS Swimming & Diving YouTube channel.

“[We’ve gotten] live-stream assistance from as far away as Texas,” Blaney said. “[That’s enabled us to] offer meet viewing to everyone in ‘TV land’ for both the swim races and the diving competition.”