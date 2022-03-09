MDI swimmers claim All-PVC honors

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island swimmers had quite the presence on this year’s All-Penobscot Valley Conference teams.

Fourteen MDI swimmers claimed numerous spots on the All-PVC team, which was announced Friday evening. The Trojans had at least one All-PVC swimmer in every event on the boys’ side and all but two events on the girls’ side.

Jesse Lower had four All-PVC selections for MDI as he posted the fastest times in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly and the fastest legs in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. Julian Walls (400 freestyle relay, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay) and Brendan Graves (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly) claimed four spots each.

Elsewhere for the MDI Boys’ team, Sam York (200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 100-yard freestyle) had three All-PVC selections. Riley Donahue (1-meter dive), Liam McKernan (100-yard backstroke) and Alec Owen (100-yard breaststroke) had one selection each for the Trojans.

Elle Yarborough (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay) led the way with four selections for the MDI girls. Lily James (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Callan Eason (200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay) had three selections apiece.

Claiming two All-PVC spots each for the MDI girls were Nina Rozeff (100 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay) and Cecilia Saltysiak (200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke). Lily Allen (500 freestyle) and Denali Wagstaff (100 breaststroke) also earned spots for the Trojans.

Also on Friday, MDI head coach David Blaney was named the PVC Boys’ Coach of the Year. Blaney coached the MDI boys to a PVC championship as well as a runner-up finish at states.