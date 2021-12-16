MDI swim teams sweep Hampden in season opener

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ swim teams swept their way to easy victories in Friday’s season-opening meet against Hampden Academy at the MDI YMCA.

MDI utterly dominated the meet, winning all 12 events on the girls’ side and 11 of the 12 on the boys’ side. The Trojans won the boys’ competition 145-14 and prevailed 151-18 in the girls’ team event.

On the boys’ side, the four-man team of Joris Korstanje, Riley Donahue, Sam Schleif and Sam York won the 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 3.32 seconds. Caden Braun, Oakley Bunch, Tucker James and Brendan Graves won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.26, and Braun, Graves, Donahue and Jesse Lower won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:57.74.

Lower (200 freestyle, 1:55.36; 100 butterfly, 55.14) and Julian Walls (200 individual medley, 2:15.60; 500 freestyle, 5:26.89) won two individual events each for MDI. The Trojans also got individual wins from Donahue (1-meter dive, 116.8), York (100 freestyle, 56.37), Schleif (100 backstroke, 1:12.73) and Graves (100 breaststroke, 1:08.15).

The MDI girls opened the meet with a 200-yard medley relay win by Olivia Underwood, Lily James, Maria Saltysiak and Nina Rozeff (2:06.73). The Trojans also got a 200-yard freestyle relay win by the quartet of Underwood, Rozeff, Sadie Sullivan and Emma Giustini (2:00.80) and a 400-yard freestyle relay win by Saltysiak, Elle Yarborough, Denali Wagstaff and Gracie Parker (4:10.55).

Nine different swimmers won individual events for the MDI girls. Those wins came courtesy of Yarborough (200 freestyle, 2:12.93), James (200 IM, 2:26.71), Sullivan (50 freestyle, 29.53), Rozeff (1-meter dive, 136.2), Parker (100 butterfly, 1:11.85), Wagstaff (100 freestyle, 1:02.30), Maria Saltysiak (500 freestyle, 5:57.83), Cecilia Saltysiak (100 backstroke, 1:06.36) and Addy Smith (100 breaststroke, 1:18.06).

MDI will be back at home at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 17, for a home meet against Old Town/Orono.