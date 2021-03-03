MDI girls’ swim team wins PVC title 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ swim team claimed the title in the recent Penobscot Valley Conference championships.

MDI earned 357 points to soar past second-place Ellsworth (267 points) in the meet. The result gave the Trojans PVC titles in back-to-back seasons.

Adria Horton gave MDI an individual event win in the 500-yard freestyle as she placed first with a time of 5 minutes, 33.24 seconds. The senior put forth another strong effort in the 100-yard backstroke as she posted a time of 1:03.63 to place fourth out of 28 swimmers.

Callan Eason and Addy Smith finished near the top of the 50-yard freestyle field for MDI with times of 26.48 seconds and 27.97 seconds, respectively. Cecilia Saltysiak (third place, 200-yard freestyle), Lily James (fourth place, 200-yard individual medley), Maria Saltysiak (third, 100-yard butterfly) and Elle Yarborough (third, 100-yard freestyle) also posted top times for the Trojans.

MDI got a relay win in the competition as the quartet of Yarborough, Maria Saltysiak, Cecilia Saltysiak and Eason placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:54.52. The Trojans’ 200-yard medley (Eason, Maria Saltysiak, Sadie Sullivan and Nina Rozeff; 1:57.05) and 200-yard freestyle (Cecilia Saltysiak, Yarborough, Rozeff, Gaia Daul; 1:49.31) teams placed third.

MDI completed its PVC swim Feb. 19 but had to wait for results as other teams in the conference did not swim until last week. The Trojans learned of their championship win early Tuesday afternoon.

The MDI boys’ team also competed in the PVC championships, but scores from that meet have yet to be announced. Results will not be tabulated until after Old Town/Orono completes its swim next week.