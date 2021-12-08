MDI Sharks Swim team competes in Bath

BATH — Members of the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team competed over the weekend in the Long Reach Swim Club Senior Meet at the Bath Area Family YMCA.

Conners Emerson School eighth-grader Peighton Skeate had a remarkable weekend in Bath as she set six personal bests in the meet. The 14-year-old’s top performances included a win in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4 minutes, 46.72 seconds and a third-place finish and time of 29.14 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke.

MDI High School sophomore Elle Yarborough put forth a strong effort in the 50-yard butterfly as she reached the wall in 29.09 seconds to claim a second-place finish. Yarborough also notched fifth place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.59.

In other girl’s events, Sharks’ veteran Maria Saltysiak placed fifth in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 31.18 seconds and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.60 – just one one-hundredth of a second behind Yarborough. Lily James placed fourth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:59.63.

On the boys’ side, Patrick Saltysiak finished third in the boys’ backstroke for the Sharks with a time of 28.72 seconds. Julian Walls placed third in the 400 IM with a time of 4:48.04, 11th in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:31.21 and 12th in the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 31.94 seconds.

The Sharks also participated in a pair of mixed relays. The team of Skeate, Walls, Yarborough and J.J. Cistone placed 11th with a time of 1:42.26 in the 200 mixed freestyle relay, and the quartet of Walls, Patrick Saltysiak, Lily James and Maria Saltysiak placed 14th in the 200 mixed medley relay with a time of 1:56.70.

The MDI girls placed sixth in the team competition with 77 points, just one shy of first place. The boys racked up 61 points to place 10th.