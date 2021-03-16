MDI boys’ swim team repeats as PVC champ

BAR HARBOR — More than three weeks after they last competed, the Mount Desert Island boys’ swim team got the news that was worth the wait.

MDI was announced Monday as this year’s Penobscot Valley Conference champion. The announcement marked a perfect season for the Trojans, who had been waiting to hear how they fared in the meet since conducting their swim Feb. 19.

MDI got two individual wins from Jesse Lower, who took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 3.21 seconds) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.02). T.J. Willis (100-yard butterfly, 53.95 seconds) and Paul Briggs (100-yard backstroke, 58.58 seconds) added one individual win each for the Trojans.

Sam Mitchell (50-yard freestyle, 23.51 seconds; 1-meter dive, 269.20) and Ponce Saltysiak (200 IM, 2:08.67; 100 backstroke, 58.82) claimed two second-place finishes each for MDI. The Trojans also got a runner-up effort from Cody Parker, who finished in 1:51.11 to place second in the 200-yard freestyle.

MDI also scored major points in the relay races as it claimed victories in all three events. Saltysiak, Lower, Willis and Brendan Graves won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:40.25 for the Trojans, who also won the 200-yard (Lower, Graves, Mitchell, Julian Walls; 1:34.20) and 400-yard (Parker, Saltysiak, Willis, Mitchell; 3:27.51) freestyle relays.

MDI racked up 391.5 points as a team to finish 160.5 clear of second-place Bangor. Ellsworth (165.5 points), John Bapst (141 points), Searsport (99), Hampden Academy (63), George Stevens Academy (67), Old Town (63), Foxcroft (39), Brewer (36) and Orono (3) rounded out the rest of the 11-team field.

MDI and Hampden were the only teams to complete their swims Feb. 19 with the majority of the others holding theirs the following week. Results were tabulated after Old Town/Orono completed its swim Friday and were made public the following evening.

The Trojans had previously defeated all five of their opponents in regular season competition. The real victory, though, was making it to the finish line in a season some feared might never come.

“We made it through a tough year, for sure,” head coach David Blaney said.