Mount Desert Island softball team wins on the road

By Mark Haskell

BAR HARBOR — In reference to the softball game between host Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island on May 20, which renewed arguably Hancock County’s most significant high school athletic rivalry, first-year Eagles coach Brandi Ensworth summed it up succinctly, “When two good teams play each other, it can go either way.”

The regular-season game, which had the feel of a winner-take-all playoff encounter, was in doubt throughout as neither opponent led by more than one run and the rivals were aware of the postseason positioning at stake atop competitive Class B North.

In the end, it was a run-scoring groundout by Lily James in the top of the fourth inning that broke a 2-2 tie that ultimately proved the difference as the Trojans emerged with a hard-fought 3-2 road win.

MDI (8-3) got on the board quickly with a run in the first inning and added two more in the fourth, while Ellsworth (9-3) plated its runs in the third.

The Trojan offense was keyed by Bailey Goodell (run, three stolen bases), Addy Boyce (single, run), Grace Horner (single, run), Mollie Gray (two singles, RBI) and Lily James (single, RBI), while the Eagles were paced at the plate by Aaliyah Manning (single, two steals), Sophie Lynch (two doubles, steal, RBI), Jayden Sullivan (single, RBI, steal), Reece Hellum (single), Alicia Harvey (single), Alex Bivins (run, steal) and Anna Stevens (single, run).

Boyce pitched for MDI and allowed seven hits, no walks and one hit batter, to go along with eight strikeouts. Tyler Hellum pitched for Ellsworth and yielded five hits and one walk, with nine strikeouts.

Hellum’s lone walk issued proved to be MDI’s first run as she issued Goodell a free pass to lead the game. Goodell stole second and third bases and scored after the throw, in an attempt to pick her off stealing third base, was offline.

Undeterred, down 2-1, MDI quickly retook the advantage in the top of the fourth frame after Boyce singled and Horner reached on an error before they were plated on a single by Mollie Gray and groundout by James.

The Eagles had runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but, ultimately, could not push across the tying run.

After Friday’s game, MDI was ranked fourth.