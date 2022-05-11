MDI softball tops Brewer in five-inning game

BREWER — The Mount Desert Island softball team batted around in the third inning scoring five runs and again in the fifth inning scoring seven runs in its victory over the Brewer Witches 12-0 in a five inning (10-run ruled) game in Brewer on Saturday, May 7.

Addy Boyce was dominant in the circle for MDI, keeping the Witches’ hitters off-balance. She struck out 10, walked two and only allowed two singles.

The Trojan offense was keyed by Bailey Goodell (double, single, run), Olivia Gray (double, single, two runs), Addy Boyce (three singles, two runs), Leah Carroll (run), Grace Horner (two singles, run), Mollie Gray (single, run), Lily James (three hits, run), Taylor Grant (single, run) and Sadie Sullivan (single, two runs).

Morgan Downs pitched for Brewer and scattered 15 hits and seven walks, with two strikeouts.

MDI is now 5-1. They played at Bucksport on Wednesday.