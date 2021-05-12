MDI softball team romps Washington Academy; baseball falls

BAR HARBOR — The bats are rolling and the wins are coming for the Mount Desert Island softball team as the Trojans get set to close out the first half of the season.

MDI improved to 5-2 on the season with a 16-3 victory over Washington Academy in Friday’s showdown in Bar Harbor. The win was the third straight for the Trojans, who have now scored 39 runs over their past three games.

Leah Carroll smacked her second home run of the season for MDI in the win after previously doing so for the Trojans on April 24 against Presque Isle. The junior finished 2 for 5 overall with four RBIs and one run scored.

MDI also got multi-hit efforts from Olivia Gray (2 for 5, one RBI and one run scored) and Sadie Sullivan (2 for 3, two runs scored). Addy Boyce (1 for 4, RBI), Soren Hopkins-Goff (1 for 2), Grace Horner (1 for 5, RBI, two runs scored) and Lily James (1 for 2, run scored) also secured hits for the Trojans.

The Trojans also excelled on the base paths as they stole 18 bases in the mercy-rule win. Pinch-runner Bailey Goodell led the way with six stolen bases and four runs scored for the Trojans, who also got four steals from Sullivan, three from Mollie Gray, two from James and one each from Boyce, Olivia Gray and Hopkins-Goff.

Boyce claimed the win for MDI in the circle as she struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits and three walks in a complete-game effort. The sophomore is now 4-2 on the season with 48 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 1.93 ERA in six games.

MDI had a less successful Friday on the baseball diamond as the visiting Raiders claimed a 2-1 victory in extra innings. Washington Academy came through with the winning run in the top of the eighth before closing out the win in the bottom half to send the Trojans to 4-3 on the year.

Sam Mitchell pitched all eight innings for the Trojans and allowed no earned runs and just six hits while striking out three batters and walking one. Porter Isaacs had the only hit of the day for MDI as the Trojans struggled against Washington Academy ace Cecil Gray, who struck out 12.

The MDI baseball and softball teams will face Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in matchups that were postponed from Tuesday following inclement weather. Both MDI teams will head on the road for their next two games as they face Old Town at noon Saturday, May 15, and John Bapst at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Husson University.