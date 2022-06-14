MDI softball team falls in quarterfinals

BAR HARBOR — In Class B North, the No. 3 Mount Desert Island High School softball team finished 1-1 in the postseason and was ousted in the quarterfinals by No. 6 Hermon in eight innings in Bar Harbor on June 10.

Hermon scored first in the fourth inning with MDI tying the score in the bottom of the sixth. The Hawks scored in the eighth on a bunt single with Molly Simcox scoring.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI. She went 5.2 innings, striking out 11 and walking two. She allowed two hits and one earned run. Bailey Goodell came on in relief, going the last 2.1 innings. She allowed two hits, striking out six and walking two.

For MDI, Mollie Gray had a double and single, Lily James had two singles and Leah Carroll and Grace Horner each had singles.

MDI’s season comes to an end with a 13-5 record.

MDI vs. Foxcroft Academy

In a five-inning game in Bar Harbor June 6, the Trojans penned in the Ponies 11-1 and moved onto the quarterfinals.

The Trojans were led on offense by Goodell (single, run), Olivia Gray (three singles, two RBIs, two runs), Boyce (three singles, two runs, two RBIs), Carroll (two singles, two runs), Gracie Parker (double, single, three RBIs), Mollie Gray (grand slam, four RBIs, run), Lily James (single) and Taylor Grant (two singles, two runs).

Boyce pitched for MDI and allowed one hit and one walk, with 11 strikeouts. Foxcroft Academy pitchers allowed 15 hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.

MDI jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as Olivia Gray and Boyce reached on back-to-back, one-out singles, followed by a walk to Carroll. That loaded the bases for Mollie Gray, who belted a grand slam to give the Trojans a quick four-run cushion.