MDI softball off to a strong start 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School softball team won more than it lost this week as it notched two wins and one loss in regular play. As of Monday, MDI is 4-1.

The following is a recap of reported recent contests:

MDI 13, John Bapst 2

The Trojans proved mighty road warriors as they marched past the Crusaders at Bangor May 2. MDI scored one run in the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, eight in the fourth and two in the fifth, while John Bapst plated its runs in the fourth.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for MDI and the senior threw a 1-hitter, striking out eight and not walking a batter.

The Trojan offense was led by Bailey Goodell (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Olivia Gray (two hits, three RBIs, run), Boyce (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Leah Carroll (hit, RBI, two runs), Gracie Parker (hit), Mollie Gray (hit, two runs, two RBIs), Lily James (three hits, two runs, two RBIs), Taylor Grant (hit, run, RBI) and Sadie Sullivan (hit).

Maizy Weirich pitched for John Bapst and scattered 14 hits, three walks and two hit batters, with two strikeouts.

MDI 13, Foxcroft Academy 3 (five innings)

The Trojans needed only five innings of work to pen in the Ponies in Bar Harbor April 30. Foxcroft Academy’s three runs came in the first frame, while MDI scored 13 unanswered, including two in the first, five in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

The MDI offense was keyed by Goodell (single, run, stolen base), Olivia Gray (two singles, three runs, two stolen bases), Boyce (two singles, two runs), Carroll (triple, single, two runs), Parker (three singles, two runs, stolen base), Mollie Gray (three singles), James (single, run, stolen base), Lexi Tozier (double, two singles, run, stolen base) and Sullivan (single, run).

Goodell pitched for MDI and allowed two hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts. Olivia Hill pitched for Foxcroft Academy and allowed 18 hits and one walk, with two strikeouts.

Old Town 9, MDI 0

The Old Town Coyotes blanked the visiting Trojans April 26. Old Town scored four runs in the second inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The Trojans were led at the plate by James (single), Goodell (two singles) Boyce (single), Grace Horner (three singles), Carroll (single) and Grant (two singles).

For the Coyotes, Jayda Roy (two singles, run), Saige Evans (triple, two singles, three runs, two RBIs), Emily Wheeler (single, run), Emma Crews (triple, double, single, run, RBI), Gabrielle Cody (double, single, two runs, three RBIs), Kamoi Turner (two singles, run) and Liz Magoon (single) paced the offense.

Boyce pitched for MDI and allowed 14 hits and one walk, with five strikeouts. Old Town pitchers allowed 10 hits and two walks, with 13 strikeouts.

The next contest was scheduled for 4:40 p.m. at home against George Stevens Academy on Wednesday. The Trojans travel to Brewer on Saturday, May 7, for a 2 p.m. game and to Bucksport on Wednesday, May 11, for a game that starts at 4:30 p.m.