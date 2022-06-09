MDI softball ends regular season play with win over Ellsworth 

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island softball team emerged victorious over Ellsworth on June 1 in Bar Harbor with a game that ended 3-2.

MDI scored in the third, fifth and seventh innings, while Ellsworth plated runs in the first and third frames.

The MDI offense was led by Bailey Goodell (two singles, run, stolen base), Olivia Gray (double, run), Addy Boyce (four singles, steal, two RBIs), Grace Horner (single, RBI), Mollie Gray (single), Lily James (single, steal) and Lexi Tozier (single, run).

For Ellsworth, Aaliyah Manning (two singles, steal), Sophia Lynch (two singles, two runs, four steals), Tyler Hellum (single, two steals, RBI) and Alicia Harvey (single, RBI) paced the offense.

Hellum pitched for the Eagles and allowed 11 hits and three walks, with six strikeouts. Boyce pitched for the Trojans and allowed six hits and no walks, with nine strikeouts.

Harvey plated Lynch with an RBI-single to give Ellsworth a 1-0 lead and the visitors expanded their lead to two runs in the third when Lynch singled, stole second base and scampered home later in the frame.

The Eagles were held off the scoreboard the rest of the game as the Trojans cut their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third on an RBI-single by Boyce, tied the game in the fifth on another run producing-single by Boyce and walked off with the win in the seventh when Tozier came in on a bases-loaded walk issued to Horner.

No. 3 MDI hosted No. 14 Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft (4-12) in a prelim playoff game on Tuesday, and won 11-1 in a five-inning game.

Boyce allowed just two hits and a run, and struck out eleven and walked one.

MDI (13-4) will now advance to the quarterfinals, where the team will face No. 6 Hermon (9-8) today at 4 p.m. at home.