Boyce throws no-hitter as MDI softball sweeps PI in doubleheader

BAR HARBOR — Opening day on the softball diamond was a golden one for the Mount Desert Island Trojans — especially one player.

MDI’s Addy Boyce threw a no-hitter Saturday in the first game of the Trojans’ season-opening home doubleheader against Presque Isle. The sophomore’s effort powered MDI to a 6-1 win, and the team followed it with a 14-13 victory in the second contest to notch a perfect start to the season.

MDI opened the scoring in the second inning as Sophia Thurston came around to score the team’s first run of the season. The Trojans then stretched their lead to 3-0 later in the frame as Mollie Gray drove a towering home run over the left-field fence in her first high school at-bat.

That proved to be all the help Boyce needed to pitch MDI to victory. Presque Isle did produce four baserunners through a combination of errors and one walk by Boyce, but the Wildcats only got one run out of it as the Trojans claimed a win in their first game since June 4, 2019.

Boyce struck out 10 batters and walked just one for MDI in seven innings of work, and the sophomore also contributed at the plate with two singles. The Trojans got two hits apiece from Thurston and Lily James and one each from Leah Carroll, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Grace Horner and Sadie Sullivan.

MDI’s second contest against Presque Isle would be a much higher-scoring affair. The Trojans would take an 8-3 lead through two innings after the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the first and would stave off a strong offensive showing from the visitors to secure a one-run win.

Carroll blasted a home run for MDI in the win. The Trojans also got a double and a single from Boyce and doubles from Mollie Gray and Grace Parker.

MDI was scheduled to host Bucksport (2-0) on Wednesday. The Trojans will then play on the road against Brewer at 4:30 p.m. on April 29 before playing road contests against Old Town at noon Saturday, May 1, and George Stevens Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.