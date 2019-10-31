Trojans top Black Raiders

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team prevailed in a goal-fest Wednesday afternoon, defeating visiting Winslow 6-3 in the Class B North quarterfinals.

MDI got five goals from senior Daisy Granholm and one from Lelia Weir in the win. The Trojans’ offensive outburst included a four-minute spell in which the team scored four goals in 3 minutes, 40 seconds.

After Lelia Weir scored the first goal for No. 3 MDI (13-2) with 8:08 remaining in the first half, Granholm scored twice in a span of 1:33 to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead.

Weir provided an assist on Granholm’s third goal before Winslow’s Katie Doughty put her team on the board with 1:12 left in the half.

Granholm scored for the fourth time early in the second half before No. 6 Winslow (7-5-3) responded through Carly Wam. Granholm added her fifth with 1:13 left before Doughty scored on a penalty kick with 43 seconds to play. Weir assisted on both of Granholm’s second-half goals.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday evening but was moved to Wednesday afternoon after a last-minute change to the schedule. It was played on MDI’s secondary (baseball) field.

MDI wall face second-ranked Waterville (14-1) in the Northern Maine semifinals.