Friday - Nov 01, 2019

Trojans top Black Raiders

October 31, 2019 by on Soccer, Sports

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team prevailed in a goal-fest Wednesday afternoon, defeating visiting Winslow 6-3 in the Class B North quarterfinals.

MDI got five goals from senior Daisy Granholm and one from Lelia Weir in the win. The Trojans’ offensive outburst included a four-minute spell in which the team scored four goals in 3 minutes, 40 seconds.

After Lelia Weir scored the first goal for No. 3 MDI (13-2) with 8:08 remaining in the first half, Granholm scored twice in a span of 1:33 to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead.

Weir provided an assist on Granholm’s third goal before Winslow’s Katie Doughty put her team on the board with 1:12 left in the half.

Granholm scored for the fourth time early in the second half before No. 6 Winslow (7-5-3) responded through Carly Wam. Granholm added her fifth with 1:13 left before Doughty scored on a penalty kick with 43 seconds to play. Weir assisted on both of Granholm’s second-half goals.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday evening but was moved to Wednesday afternoon after a last-minute change to the schedule. It was played on MDI’s secondary (baseball) field.

MDI wall face second-ranked Waterville (14-1) in the Northern Maine semifinals.

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at mmandell@ellsworthamerican.com.
Mike Mandell

Latest posts by Mike Mandell (see all)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *