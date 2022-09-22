Trojans fall to Eagles in boys’ soccer 

ELLSWORTH — Another chapter has been written in this storied rivalry as the Mount Desert Island High School Trojans fought valiantly but ultimately fell short in their comeback attempt against the Ellsworth Eagles in a 4-3 loss Sept. 20.

“I communicated to our players that we’re going to win or lose as a team and we’re just going to compete,” said head coach Max Mason. “I told them at half, down 2-0, that it would have been very easy to have left the half down 4-0. But I knew that they were going to compete, and they did.”

It was certainly a competitive match, as both teams vied for control of the game and capitalized on a number of opportunities, with the Trojans erasing an early two-goal deficit and almost erasing a second.

It was Ellsworth that landed the first blow in the match after a nice through ball put the MDI defense under pressure in the box and they were whistled for a foul. Owen Frank buried the ensuing penalty kick and gave the Eagles the lead about 10 minutes into the match.

MDI got right back in the game, however, tying it up at two apiece after a beautiful free kick from Corin Baker bent into the net and Cole Watson finished off a rebound three minutes later.

Coach Mason was pleased with the fight that his team showed to come back after falling behind early in the game.

“It starts with the senior leadership, we’ve got excellent leadership this year,” said Mason. “When you coach soccer there are no timeouts … they just kind of run the show and I get to observe and make recommendations. I know that when I’m over here, I have full trust in them to be able to sort it out and compete.”

Neither side was able to pull away before the half. MDI goalie Aiden Fisichella made some excellent saves on a few promising chances for Ellsworth.

Ellsworth came out strong in the second half, however, and opened up another two-goal lead in the first 20 minutes.

The Trojans cut the lead in half, though, after Baker scored on a penalty kick for his second goal of the night. The team was unable to capitalize on a flurry of late chances and Ellsworth was able to hold on for the win.

“This is my first taste of the MDI/Ellsworth rivalry and I think we got what we hoped for,” said Ellsworth head coach Mark Ensworth. “The environment was great, the players for both teams were great and I think it was just a fun competition.”

The two teams will meet again in the final match of the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with the Trojans playing at home.