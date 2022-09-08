Soccer season kicks off at Old Town 

OLD TOWN — The Mount Desert Island High School soccer programs got underway on Saturday, Sept. 3 – with mixed results.

The boys’ program came away with a 4-2 win over the Old Town Coyotes. MDI senior Brandon Marsh scored two goals on the day with teammates Cole Watson and Treyan Nelson contributing one apiece.

The win was the first under new head coach Max Mason, who has taken the reins of the program after spending time as the assistant coach under Tyler Frank.

“Saturday was a great opportunity to continue to develop trust in our teammates and with our system,” said Mason. “I am proud of our team’s composure and eagerness to compete for the full 80 minutes. I continue to be impressed with our team’s determination to learn from one another, share in-game perspectives and recommend adjustments.”

Mason says the team knows they can’t dwell on one win in a long season, though, and are already looking toward the future.

“While a win is a preferred outcome, our team acknowledges our goals extend beyond the short term. Moving forward, we will continue to emphasize fluid movement throughout the field. Saturday was a great introduction into what our program is able to accomplish when we build as a unit. Our focus continues to be on our process versus any specific results.”

The Trojan girls’ team was not as fortunate, falling to the Coyotes 8-1.

“I am not disappointed, but eager to do better,” said head coach Tyler Frank. “We made a lot of adjustments during the game and it gave us a good baseline for what we need to work on.”

The boys’ team will travel next to Hermon on Sept. 8, while the girls head to Presque Isle Sept. 10.