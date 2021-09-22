MDI girls thrash GSA for 1st win of season

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island girls’ soccer team’s first win of the 2021 season was a no-doubter.

MDI rolled to a dominant victory over George Stevens Academy in Monday’s Hancock County battle in Blue Hill. The Trojans overcame a resilient effort from the Eagles in the game to notch an 8-2 victory over the host team.

MDI (1-4) took a 1-0 lead over GSA after just 5 minutes, 51 seconds when Lelia Weir opened the scoring. The Trojans doubled their advantage just 1:20 later as Aleksandra Hanley gave the Trojans a two-goal cushion with her first varsity goal.

The Eagles, though, responded to Hanley’s goal with one of their own less than two minutes later. After Sophia Anderson restored the two-goal advantage with 16:23 left in the opening half, GSA cut it to one yet again on a goal from Grace Whiting. Hanley’s second goal 45 seconds before halftime gave the Trojans a bit of momentum back, but head coach May Chan wanted more.

“If we were going to [break away from them], I knew we were going to have to hold them,” Chan said. “That’s what I told the girls at halftime; I challenged them and said, ‘We have to hold them; we can’t keep trading them goal for goal.’”

Entering the second period with energy following Hanley’s late first-half strike, the Trojans answered their coach’s challenge. A third goal from Hanley, a second from Weir and additional tallies from Hannah St. Amand and Linda Bolten (first varsity goal) turned the game into a rout as the Trojans put forth their highest scoring output in 20 games dating back to the 2019 season.

“It was a big confidence booster to see the ball go in the back of the net so many times for us,” Chan said. “We did some really nice things; we were making good passes to each other, making movements up and crashing the goal. I guess it was one of those games where everything kind of clicked.”

Two days earlier, MDI traveled to Aroostook County and fell to a 3-1 defeat against Caribou. St. Amand scored the lone goal in the Saturday afternoon contest for the Trojans as she found the net with 35:15 remaining.

Despite that defeat, MDI, which snapped a two-game scoreless streak in the process, saw improvement from its first three contests in what was the team’s most competitive game of the season. The Trojans entered Monday’s game against GSA a confident bunch following the hard-fought loss.

“The girls have been working so hard, and they wanted to put a full game together,” Chan said. “We’ve had a challenging start – we’ve had to make some goalie changes because of injuries – but the girls have been willing to do what they’ve needed to do for the team, and that’s all we can ask for.”

MDI’s next game will be at home against Old Town at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The Trojans will then play on the road against rival Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.