MDI girls’ soccer secures first season win over GSA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team, under new head coach Tyler Frank, earned its first win of the season this week, defeating George Stevens Academy 5-1 under the lights at Alumni field.

The match was played Sept. 13 through intermittent drizzle, which may have contributed to the slow start as both teams adjusted to the ball speed on the wet grass.

It was GSA who threatened first, but the Trojans were able to take possession and initiate a nice counterattack, with senior Hannah Ford running the entire length of the pitch along the sideline. Ford couldn’t convert at the end of that run, but she would be rewarded moments later when GSA’s goalie, Mya Schildroth, was unable to hold on to a save and Ford buried the rebound to put MDI on top 1-0.

The Trojans doubled their lead soon after when a corner kick slipped through Schildroth’s hands and senior Elle Yarborough was there to finish it off for her first goal of the season. Yarborough scored again moments later on a beautiful shot from outside the box to put MDI up by three.

“It felt good to finally get something in the back of the net,” said Yarborough after the match. “We hope to keep playing well and working together and growing as a team.”

The Eagles never relented, however, and were constantly generating scoring chances throughout the first half. One of those shots, a sizzler from Nora Spratt, found its way into the net making the score 3-1 at the half.

After a back and forth opening to the second half, GSA almost scored again to draw within one but a shot that bounced off the post was eventually cleared by a Trojan defender. Ford would net two more goals in the second half, giving her a hat trick on the night and securing a 5-1 victory for MDI.

“We’re basically starting to see the work we’re doing in practice pay off,” said Coach Frank. “It’s the style of soccer for MDI that we’re trying to continue. When effort and work result in a win like that, it’s just a pleasure to see.”

The Trojans have had a tough start to the season, with two away games against top-tier teams in Old Town and Presque Isle. But a win like this at home helps to build confidence as the season wears on that the process is working.

“This is such an amazing group of girls, every single one of them,” said Frank. “They want to learn, they want to get better and they take advantage of every opportunity to do that.”

The team’s next home match will be against John Bapst Sept. 17.