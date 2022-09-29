MDI girls’ soccer falls to Ellsworth on the road

ELLSWORTH — A tough loss on the road to the Eagles continued a difficult stretch of games for the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team so far this season.

After achieving their first win of the season 5-1 against George Stevens Academy Sept. 13, the team has dropped three straight games without scoring a goal. The final score of this match was 7-0.

“It’s tough when you see a score like that and you see how the girls played,” said head coach Tyler Frank. “Because we even got respect from the other coach on how we played. We just have a lot of components and puzzle pieces that we need to put together.”

The team believes that the score lines in those games are not an accurate reflection of their talent level and that brighter days are ahead. According to Coach Frank, the girls are continuing to work hard and improve and maintain an excellent spirit.

“They keep their heads up and that’s what I love and that’s what I think is part of the MDI soccer brand,” said Frank after the game. “We know we’re going to get better, we know we need to find out what we need to work on and just stay together as a unit – that’s what’s most important.”

MDI senior and team captain Nina Rozeff echoed similar sentiments after the game.

“I think that, honestly, the score does not represent how good we’re doing,” said Rozeff. “I think there are some things that we can work on, but our team has improved so much over the season.”

The Trojans have had to deal with several key injuries throughout this stretch as well and have several players stepping up to learn new positions on the fly.

“We have a brand-new goalie, Sophia Murphy, and she is amazing,” said Rozeff. “She’s learning that position really well and quickly and she improves every game.”

It wasn’t too long ago that the Trojans got the upper hand in this rivalry, knocking Ellsworth out of last year’s Class B regional tournament with a 1-0 semi-final upset victory. For Rozeff, the losses in games like this may sting a little bit extra, but really just represent the natural ebb and flow of the rivalry as a whole.

“It’s hard to lose in a rivalry like we have,” Rozeff said. “But just playing through it and playing our best no matter what the score says is important to us and to our entire team.”

The two teams will meet again Monday, Oct. 17, a home game for the Trojans, and Rozeff is confident that the result will be different.

“I think it will definitely be a closer game and it’s going to be exciting,” she said. “I think by the end of the season we’ll be back and better than ever.”