MDI boys drop tight game to GSA; girls fall to Hermon, Foxcroft

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island soccer teams remain winless on the season after defeats in their most recent contests.

The MDI girls’ team fell to 0-3 with losses last Wednesday against Hermon and Monday against Foxcroft. On the boys’ side, the Trojans found themselves on the losing end of a tight, physical contest Tuesday against George Stevens Academy.

Last Wednesday, the MDI girls’ team played its first home game of the season and suffered a 9-0 defeat against visiting Hermon. The reigning Class B North champion Hawks (2-0) scored four goals in the first half and five in the second half in the victory.

Returning to action Monday, MDI fell to a 4-0 loss to Foxcroft in Piscataquis County. The Trojans held the home team scoreless in the first half, but the Ponies responded in the second with four tallies to claim a shutout win. Jenny Carr had 17 saves for MDI in the loss.

On the boys’ side, MDI lost 2-1 in Tuesday’s matchup with unbeaten GSA in Blue Hill. The Trojans took the lead on a brilliant team goal early in the first half, but the Eagles scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half to prevail in the Hancock County showdown.

The MDI boys opened the scoring after just 10 minutes as Sophia Baker and Cole Watson combined for a brilliant tally. Baker kept possession of the ball under pressure and dribbled past two GSA midfielders before delivering an inch-perfect pass down the left flank to Watson, who made an artful cut inside and fired past Walden to put the Trojans up 1-0.

In the second half, though, GSA (4-0) quickly turned the momentum in its favor with two goals in a span of just over three minutes. Monte Weaver scored from close range for the Eagles just 24 seconds after kickoff, and Ben Hallett scored to put the home team ahead just three minutes later.

MDI (0-2) threatened over the next 10 minutes as Ieuan Howell curled a pair of balls just over the GSA net. The GSA defense quickly regained its footing, and the Eagles won the possession battle over the final 20 minutes before running out the clock on the visitors.

The MDI boys’ team will play upcoming road games at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, against Foxcroft (2-0-1) and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, against Caribou. The girls’ team, which was scheduled to face GSA in Blue Hill on Thursday, will play on the road against Caribou at 4 p.m. Saturday.