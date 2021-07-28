COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Jul 28, 2021

MDI announces fall soccer schedules

July 28, 2021

BAR HARBOR — With a normal soccer season on the horizon, the Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ teams now know where (and when) they’ll be headed for the 2021 campaign. 

MDI unveiled last Monday its schedules for the upcoming season. The Trojans will play their traditional 14-game regular season schedules and, should they manage to qualify, participate in the playoffs following a shortened, postseason-less 2020 season. 

Teams are eligible to begin fall practices at midnight Aug. 16. The first regular season games can be held as early as Sept. 2, though both MDI teams will begin regular season play two days later. 

Below is a list of all preseason and regular season games for both MDI teams. 

 

 

MDI’s Whit Chaplin looks to dispossess Ellsworth’s Chase Johnson during the second half of a high school boys’ soccer game Oct. 6, 2020, in Bar Harbor. The Trojans will play 14-game schedules with the first regular season contests slated for Sept. 4.
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Boys 

  • Aug. 25: Orono, 5 p.m. (preseason) 
  • Aug. 29: @ South Portland, all day (preseason invitational) 
  • Sept. 1: @ Hampden Academy, 4 p.m. (preseason) 
  • Sept. 4: @ Presque Isle, 3 p.m. 
  • Sept. 9: Hermon, 6 p.m. 
  • Sept. 14: @ George Stevens Academy, 4 p.m. 
  • Sept. 16: @ Foxcroft, 4 p.m. 
  • Sept. 18: @ Caribou, 3 p.m. 
  • Sept. 25: Old Town, 1 p.m. 
  • Sept. 28: @ Ellsworth, 4 p.m. 
  • Oct. 2: Foxcroft, 1 p.m. 
  • Oct. 4: Presque Isle, 4 p.m. 
  • Oct. 7: @ John Bapst, 4 p.m. 
  • Oct. 11: @ Hermon, 1 p.m. 
  • Oct. 14: GSA, 6 p.m. 
  • Oct. 16: John Bapst, 6 p.m. 
  • Oct. 18: Ellsworth, 6 p.m. 

 

Mount Desert Island’s Finley Smith battles Bucksport’s Alyssa Maguire for the ball during the first half of a high school girls’ soccer game Oct. 1, 2020, in Bar Harbor. The MDI boys’ and girls’ teams learned their 2021 schedules last week.
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Girls 

  • Aug. 25: @ Orono, 5 p.m. (preseason) 
  • Aug. 30: @ Bucksport, 6 p.m. (preseason) 
  • Sept. 1: Hampden Academy, 4 p.m. (preseason) 
  • Sept. 4: @ Presque Isle, 1 p.m. 
  • Sept. 8: Hermon, 6 p.m. 
  • Sept. 13: @ Foxcroft, 4:15 p.m. 
  • Sept. 15: @ GSA, 4 p.m. 
  • Sept. 18: @ Caribou, 1 p.m. 
  • Sept. 25: Old Town, 11 a.m. 
  • Sept. 29: @ Ellsworth, 6 p.m. 
  • Oct. 2: Foxcroft, 11 a.m. 
  • Oct. 5: Presque Isle, 4 p.m. 
  • Oct. 8: @ John Bapst, 4 p.m. 
  • Oct. 11: @ Hermon, 11 a.m. 
  • Oct. 13: GSA, 6 p.m. 
  • Oct. 16: John Bapst, 1 p.m. 
  • Oct. 19: Ellsworth, 6 p.m. 
