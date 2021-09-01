MDI alum Granholm scores 1st goal for Dartmouth

BAR HARBOR — It didn’t take long for a former Mount Desert Island soccer standout to make her mark at the next level.

MDI alum and Southwest Harbor native Daisy Granholm scored her first collegiate goal Sunday in the team’s 2-1 victory over Vermont. Competing in just her second game with the Big Green, the sophomore scored in the 57th minute of play to give the team a two-goal lead over the visitors.

Granholm, who registered two shots (both on goal), came on for Dartmouth at halftime after starting the contest on the bench. She previously registered three shots, including one on goal, as a starter in the Big Green’s 3-2 season-opening win over Holy Cross on Friday.

Granholm played her freshman and sophomore seasons at MDI before playing at a private academy as a junior in 2018. Returning to the Trojans for her senior season in 2019, Granholm scored 47 goals to break an MDI single-season program record held by her mother, Whitney (36 goals in 1987).

Granholm and Dartmouth will be back in action to face 11th-ranked Georgetown at 4 p.m., Sept. 2, in Washington. The Big Green will then play on the road against George Mason at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in Fairfax, Va.