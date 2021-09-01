COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Sep 01, 2021
Mount Desert Island’s Daisy Granholm fires a shot on goal during a 2019 high school girls’ soccer game against Foxcroft in Bar Harbor. Granholm, now a sophomore at Dartmouth, scored her first collegiate goal Sunday. The Southwest Harbor native set MDI’s single-season record for goals scored with 47 in 2019. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY

MDI alum Granholm scores 1st goal for Dartmouth

September 1, 2021 by on Soccer, Sports

BAR HARBOR — It didn’t take long for a former Mount Desert Island soccer standout to make her mark at the next level. 

MDI alum and Southwest Harbor native Daisy Granholm scored her first collegiate goal Sunday in the team’s 2-1 victory over Vermont. Competing in just her second game with the Big Green, the sophomore scored in the 57th minute of play to give the team a two-goal lead over the visitors. 

Granholm, who registered two shots (both on goal), came on for Dartmouth at halftime after starting the contest on the bench. She previously registered three shots, including one on goal, as a starter in the Big Green’s 3-2 season-opening win over Holy Cross on Friday. 

Granholm played her freshman and sophomore seasons at MDI before playing at a private academy as a junior in 2018. Returning to the Trojans for her senior season in 2019, Granholm scored 47 goals to break an MDI single-season program record held by her mother, Whitney (36 goals in 1987). 

Granholm and Dartmouth will be back in action to face 11th-ranked Georgetown at 4 p.m., Sept. 2, in Washington. The Big Green will then play on the road against George Mason at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, in Fairfax, Va. 

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]

