Girls finish 5-9-1

CARIBOU — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity girls soccer team fell to Caribou 0-2 Saturday afternoon in a preliminary playoff game.

Jocelyn Hartin and Willow Whitten provided the goals to lead the fifth-ranked Vikings (8-4-3) past the No. 12 Trojans.

The team finished 5-9-1, ending the year on a nine-game winless streak after starting off 5-1. The Trojans scored a total of 24 goals and allowed 29.

Six team members are graduating seniors: Maddy Candage, Alexis Clarito, Sydney Kachmar, Brigette Olearcek, Lily Turner and Julia Watras.