Boys soccer tops GSA, Old Town

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ soccer team earned its first victories of the season last week with home wins last Thursday against George Stevens Academy and Saturday against Old Town.

Last Thursday, MDI earned its first win of 2019 with a 2-0 win against George Stevens Academy. Ben Hulbert and Henning Reinholdt scored goals for the Trojans, and Ieuan Howell and Shane Bonilla provided assists.

MDI improved to 2-1 with a 4-1 win Saturday against Old Town. The win lifted the Trojans to fourth place in the Class B North standings, where they remained as of Tuesday afternoon.

MDI was scheduled to play on the road against Brewer (1-2) on Tuesday evening. After that is a road contest against John Bapst at 4 p.m. Thursday, then home games against Hermon at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and Caribou at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.