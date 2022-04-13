Sports Shorts: Preseason wins for MDI baseball, tennis

Athlete of the Week: Quentin Pileggi

There’s no question that Mount Desert Island boasts one of the best pitchers in the Penobscot Valley Conference this year in senior Quentin Pileggi. A year ago, Pileggi was a first-team All-PVC pick as he went 4-1 with 45 strikeouts and an 0.67 ERA while batting .389 at the plate. On Saturday, Pileggi picked up right where he left off last June as he allowed no hits and struck out four batters in four innings pitched as the Trojans defeated Belfast 8-4 in preseason action.

MDI baseball team claims preseason wins

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island baseball team is off to a winning start in preseason plays after wins over two Waldo County teams.

MDI defeated Belfast 8-4 in Saturday’s preseason opener in Bar Harbor. The Trojans then won by the same score Monday as they claimed a home victory over reigning Class D champion Searsport.

On Saturday, senior Quentin Pileggi kept Searsport hitless through four innings as he struck out four batters. Noah Keeley struck out seven batters over the final three innings for MDI, which got base hits from Pileggi, Logan Blanchette, Aiden Grant, Jay Haney, A.J. Lozano and Joey Wellman-Clouse in the win.

MDI returned to action Tuesday to claim the victory over visiting Searsport. Haney (2 1/3 innings pitched, three strikeouts) and Lozano (3 2/3 innings pitched, five strikeouts) both pitched for the Trojans, and the team got two hits from Nick Jacobs as well as singles from Grant, Lozano and Pileggi.

MDI was scheduled to play on the road against Hampden Academy on Wednesday. The Trojans will conclude the preseason with a home doubleheader against Penobscot Valley at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18.

MDI tennis tops Bapst in preseason action

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ tennis teams defeated John Bapst in their respective matches Tuesday afternoon at the Ellsworth Tennis Center.

MDI posted a 3-2 win over John Bapst in the boys’ competition. The Trojans got singles wins from Westy Granholm (8-4) and Max Friedlander and a doubles victory from Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir (8-6).

The MDI girls’ team also claimed a 3-2 victory over the Crusaders. The Trojans went undefeated in singles play as Linda Bolten (8-0), Lelia Weir (8-3) and Taber Allen (8-4) all notched wins.

MDI was scheduled to host George Stevens Academy on Wednesday in its final preseason game. The Trojans will open the 2022 season on the road against Old Town at 1 p.m. next Saturday, April 23.