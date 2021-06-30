Sports Shorts: MDI summer basketball, Athlete of the Week

MDI summer basketball

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team has begun play in a summer league at Ellsworth High School.

Games began Friday afternoon and will continue through mid to late July. MDI will be competing against teams from Ellsworth, Bucksport, George Stevens Academy, Sumner, Jonesport-Beals, Narraguagus and Searsport.

MDI’s first team played Monday night against Sumner and Wednesday evening against GSA. The Trojans will be back in action for games Wednesday, July 7, against Ellsworth B (6 p.m.), July 12 against Searsport (6 p.m.), July 14 against Jonesport-Beals (7 p.m.), July 19 against Narraguagus (6 p.m.) and July 21 against GSA (6 p.m.).

The MDI B team faced Narraguagus on Monday and was set to face GSA on Wednesday. The B squad will face Jonesport-Beals at 7 p.m. Monday, Searsport at 5 p.m. Wednesday, GSA at 5 p.m. July 12, Ellsworth B at 8 p.m. July 14, Bucksport at 7 p.m. July 19, Sumner at 5 p.m. July 21 and Jonesport-Beals at 8 p.m. July 26.

Fans are welcome to attend games for a $1 admission. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated spectators.

MDI alum in Olympic qualifying

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island track and field alum Giovanni McKenzie recently competed in Olympic qualifying for the Jamaican national team.

McKenzie, a 2017 MDI graduate, took part in the triple jump for Team Jamaica. He failed to qualify in the event but recorded a distance of 14.05 meters (47.6 feet) to place 12th overall.

McKenzie was a senior on MDI’s state title-winning indoor and Penobscot Valley Conference-winning outdoor teams in 2017. He won the state indoor title in the triple jump with a distance of 42-8 and the PVC outdoor title in the event with a distance of 41-10 1/2.

Currently, McKenzie is a senior at Keizer University in West Palm Beach, Fla. He set a school record in the event this year with a triple jump distance of 14.26 meters (46 feet, 9 1/4 inches).