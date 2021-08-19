Sports Shorts: MDI football, golf tourney, little league

Athletes of the Week: MDI football team

BAR HARBOR — With fall practices starting Monday, no team was happier than the Mount Desert Island football team. After being reduced to seven-on-seven contests last year, the Trojans are finally back in pads and practicing ahead of the 2021 season. MDI, which is currently in the midst of two-a-day practices, will host Ellsworth/Sumner and Washington Academy in a controlled scrimmage Monday, Aug. 23. The Trojans travel to W.A. for their first regular season game Sept. 3

Golf tournament

MOUNT DESERT — This year’s Stethoscope Open Golf Tournament has been scheduled for next month.

The tournament, sponsored by the Mount Desert Nursing Association, is set for Sept. 11 at Northeast Harbor Golf Club. The fifth annual event will pit four-member teams in an 18-hole scramble.

The fee for each four-person team is $100. That price covers the 18 holes of golf as well as box lunches that include a lobster roll and chocolate chip cookies for each participating player. Drinks will also be served on the course.

Registration for the event starts 8:15 a.m. on match day with the shotgun start set to follow at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event cover the costs of annual home visits by MDNA registered nurses, occupational and physical therapists and home health aides.

To receive an entry form, call the MDNA at 276-5184 or email Sara Starbuck at [email protected]

AYS Majors team takes 2nd at Little Fenway

OAKLAND — The Acadian Little League 11-12 baseball team ended its season with a solid finish in its final tournament.

Acadian took second place in the weekend’s season-end tournament at Little Fenway in Oakland. The team claimed three wins to open the tournament before its season came to an end in the championship game.

Acadian claimed a 9-5 win in its opening contest against Old Town before notching a 3-2 victory against Caribou in its second game. The team then fought back from a 6-1 deficit to top Maine Sting 11-7 to reach the final, where it fell 12-5 to Presque Isle.

Players on this year’s Acadian team were Warrick Black, Brycen Chipman, Owen Dwyer, Wyatt Fletcher, Tristan Hyams, Tysen Mace, Luca McCune, Colin Sullivan, Alex Roos and Gunner Vines. The team was coached by Travis Tripp, Morgan Black, David Hyams, Travis Mace and Alister Black.