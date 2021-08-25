Sports Shorts: Golf, JV soccer, Athlete of the Week

Kebo Valley holds club championships

BAR HARBOR — Kebo Valley Golf Club crowned four champions last week’s in its latest club championships.

Art Malaussena won the overall senior championship with a score of 75. Malaussena beat out Randy Stanley (76), Karl Warner (76) and Bob Harding (77) to claim first in a title race for the silverware. Harding claimed the 70-plus division title with his score.

Mount Desert Island High School senior and Bar Harbor native Emily Carter won the ladies’ club championship. Carter defeated Edi Hall in the semifinals and Andrea Leonard in the championship match.

Kebo’s junior title went to MDI sophomore Caden Braun, who shot a 97. Nolan Sawyer and Jameson Weir tied for second with scores of 127.

MDI golf match postponed

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island’s first scheduled competition of the season has been rescheduled.

The MDI golf team was originally scheduled to play on the road against Hermon on Wednesday in the first regular season contest of the 2021 fall sports season. That match has been postponed until Sept. 10.

MDI will now open the regular season at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, when it plays on the road against Hermon and John Bapst. The Trojans will return to action Tuesday, Aug. 31, when they face Ellsworth and Bangor at Kebo Valley Golf Club.

In preseason action, MDI’s soccer teams were scheduled to face Orono (boys home, girls away) today. The boys’ team will then head to Portland for a preseason tournament Saturday, Aug. 28, with the girls on the road against Bucksport on Monday, Aug. 30. Both teams will close out the preseason against Hampden Academy at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 (girls home, boys away).

MDI’s volleyball team, which opened the preseason at Yarmouth on Saturday, will participate in a round-robin tournament this Saturday at Falmouth High School. The MDI football team will host Mattanawcook Academy at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in its lone preseason contest.

MDI won’t field JV girls’ soccer team

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island appears set to offer just one girls’ soccer team this season.

With only 21 girls at the moment, MDI is unable to field more than one squad in 2021. As a result, the school will not offer a junior varsity girls’ team this fall.

Athletic Director Bunky Dow said the school could revisit the decision to field a team if more players express interest once the school year begins. The first day of school is next Thursday, Sept. 2.