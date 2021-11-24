Sports Shorts: Frosty 5K, basketball tickets, wrestling delayed

MDI Interact Club collecting stocking items

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School Interact Club is collecting stocking items for 12- to 17-year-old students in need this holiday season.

The club, led by adviser and MDI head cross-country coach Desiree Sirois, is collecting items specific to this overlooked age group. Possible donation items include, but are not limited to, hygiene and hair products, lip balms, perfumes, lotions, masks, nail polish, deodorant, chocolate, snacks, candies, gum, mints, school supplies, notebooks, socks and winter gear.

In lieu of donations, monetary donations are also appreciated. Checks should be made out to MDIHS Interact Club. Donation items can be dropped off at the high school’s main office.

MDI basketball tickets now available

BAR HARBOR — Those looking to beat the lines and save some money can purchase Mount Desert Island basketball tickets ahead of time.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 MDI basketball season are now available for purchase. Tickets for all home games are $30 for students and seniors and $60 for adults, though those wishing to attend just boys’ or girls’ games can do so for $15 (students/seniors) or $30 (adults).

Tickets can be purchased at the MDI High School main office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are good for regular season games only.

Wrestling delayed as winter sports begin

BAR HARBOR — Winter sports began Monday at MDI High School, but one sport has been delayed for the time being as the school searches for a new head coach.

MDI’s wrestling season has been delayed for at least a week as the school could not appoint a coach in time for the first winter practices. The team’s previous head coach, Tony Dalisio, tendered his resignation last Monday.

Should MDI still be able to start its preseason slate on time, the team will participate in a meet at Bucksport at 10 a.m. next Saturday, Dec. 4. The team is scheduled to open the regular season with a home meet against Caribou, Dexter, Washington Academy and Piscataquis at noon on Dec. 11.

With the exception of indoor track, all other winter sports at MDI began with tryouts or the first practices Monday. Practices will continue Nov. 26, with teams taking Thanksgiving Day off.

Frosty 5K scheduled for Dec. 4

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Frosty 5K Run & Walk, sponsored by The Neighborhood House, is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 and will serve as the kickoff event for the Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival. The start and finish to this year’s race will be at the Northeast Harbor Marina, with walkers starting at 10 a.m. and runners at 10:30 a.m. Participants may register in advance for just $10 at theneighborhoodhouse.com, or for $15 the day of the event. The first 50 registrants will receive a complimentary Frosty 5K fleece neck warmer.