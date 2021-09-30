Sports Shorts: Correction, MDI football, girls’ soccer

Athlete of the Week: A.J. Lozano

The Mount Desert Island football team fell to defeat at Stearns/Schenck on Friday, but the team’s offense still managed to air the ball in spite of the rain. Two of MDI’s three scores on the evening came on receptions by A.J. Lozano, who caught touchdown passes of 53 and 44 yards and finished with 129 receiving yards overall. Lozano also added an interception for MDI on defense.

Correction: MDI vs. GSA boys’ soccer

An article and Athlete of the Week nomination in the Sept. 16 edition of the Islander contained an error regarding the buildup of the Mount Desert Island boys’ soccer team’s goal in their Sept. 14 game against George Stevens Academy. The assist on Cole Watson’s goal was courtesy of Julian Walls, who played the ball to Watson following Sophia Baker’s buildup play in the midfield. The Islander regrets the error.

MDI football falls to Stearns/Schenck

MILLINOCKET — The Mount Desert Island football team fell to a 46-22 defeat to Stearns/Schenck in Friday night’s road game.

Stearns/Schenck (2-2) jumped out to a 32-0 lead in the first half before MDI scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Alex Gray to Jacob Shields. Gray threw for two more touchdowns in the second half as he connected with A.J. Lozano twice for scores of 53 and 44 yards.

Gray finished with 154 yards passing for MDI (1-2), which got 129 receiving yards from Lozano. The Trojans also got 29 rushing yards from Graves, 27 from Gray, 24 from Shields and 19 from Spencer Laurendeau. Lozano added an interception for MDI on defense.

The game was the second this year between MDI and Stearns/Schenck, which previously opened the season Sept. 4 in Bar Harbor. Stearns/Schenck prevailed 48-42 in that back-and-forth affair.

MDI will be back in action to host Camden Hills (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Camden Hills will be playing with a reduced roster as a result of player quarantines.

MDI girls come up just short against Old Town

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ soccer team fell to a close defeat in last Thursday’s home game against Old Town.

MDI (1-5) took a 1-0 lead over the visitors after just 2 minutes, 29 seconds as Lelia Weir scored to put the Trojans on top. The goal was the fourth of the season for Weir, who was assisted by Hannah St. Amand.

Old Town, though, would fight back in the second half. The Coyotes got two goals from Cassidy Racklife, who scored with 34:03 left to play and again with 27:19 remaining to send the Trojans to defeat.

MDI was scheduled to play on the road against Ellsworth (5-1) on Wednesday. The Trojans have upcoming home games at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, against Foxcroft and 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, against Presque Isle.