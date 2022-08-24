Sports Shorts: Booster club dissolves, Trojan schedule, cheerleading clinic

Sports booster club dissolves

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School Athletic Director Bunky Dow announced on Facebook earlier this week that the MDI All-Sports Boosters Club would be no more.

“It is very sad news, but due to lack of interest and volunteers, the MDI All-Sports Boosters club is being dissolved. We will look for other organizations to run the concession stand at fall events.”

The volunteer group was previously responsible for raising money to support the various athletic programs offered by the school.

Trojan schedule

BAR HARBOR — The week of Monday, Aug. 29, both the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ and boys’ varsity soccer teams will take on Belfast in a preseason scrimmage. The boys’ team will travel to Belfast while the girls’ team will play at home.

The varsity golf team will continue its regular season with a match at Ellsworth against Ellsworth and Brewer on Aug. 30 and another match at Hermon against Ellsworth and Hermon Sept. 1.

Cheerleading clinic

BAR HARBOR — Any student in first through eighth grade can register for an upcoming Youth Cheerleading Clinic at Mount Desert Island High School. The clinic will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Participants will be welcomed back on Friday, Oct. 7, to cheer with the MDI varsity cheerleaders during the first half of the home football game.

Registration is $15 per cheerleader or $25 for siblings. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, hair bow and snack.

To register, contact Coach McKenzie at (207) 669-0119 or at [email protected] with child’s name and shirt size.